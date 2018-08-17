42,815 Shares in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Carrizo Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $58,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,428 shares of company stock worth $2,144,577. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRZO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Williams Capital set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

