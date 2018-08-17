4,022 Shares in Baxter International Inc (BAX) Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $801,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,877 shares of company stock worth $5,468,755 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.