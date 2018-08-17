3M Co (MMM) Stake Boosted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $203.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $227.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.03.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

