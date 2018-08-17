3D Systems (DDD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $22.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems reported better-than-expected Q2 top-line results which also marked a year-over-year improvement. The company has been benefiting from favorable 3D printing industry fundamentals, led by rising demand for diverse application of this novel technology across several domains. Going forward, strong demand for production printers, materials and software, as well as healthcare solutions will likely act as major catalysts for growth. We also believe that last year’s acquisition of Vertex-Global Holding B.V has unlocked multiple opportunities for the company. 3D Systems’ shares have grossly outperformed the industry average in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, the company’s declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix and increased investment in services, and on-demand manufacturing, is a major concern. This apart, escalating R&D, IT and go-to-market expense may prove as significant headwinds, going forward.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.49.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.83 million. sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,488 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,095 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 2,064,414 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

