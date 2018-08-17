3,821 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after buying an additional 536,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.77.

FBHS stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.