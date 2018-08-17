33,647 Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $53.09 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

