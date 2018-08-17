$324.19 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report $324.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.97 million and the lowest is $313.50 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $295.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

CHH stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,104 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $494,607.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,694.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $274,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 155.9% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

