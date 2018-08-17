3,004 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $184,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 639.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,230,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,448 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,144,000 after purchasing an additional 839,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,596,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,851,000 after buying an additional 785,895 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:MPC opened at $76.69 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

