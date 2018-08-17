3,000 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,536,000 after buying an additional 71,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,560,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 210,018 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,115,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,104 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 911,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 130,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 55,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,962. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

