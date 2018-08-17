$268.36 Million in Sales Expected for Enerplus Corp (ERF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post sales of $268.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.72 million and the lowest is $254.00 million. Enerplus posted sales of $129.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Enerplus had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 127,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 86.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $675,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 27,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,938. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.28. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

