226,183 Shares in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 610,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.81. Hercules Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

