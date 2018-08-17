2,070 Shares in Equinix Inc (EQIX) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,206,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,666,000 after buying an additional 357,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,629,000 after buying an additional 226,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,500,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,506,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total transaction of $785,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $110,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677 shares in the company, valued at $743,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $2,680,916. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,697. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $370.79 and a 52 week high of $495.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

