$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.40. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 165.2% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 29.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 264,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.26. 644,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

