$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $113.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,973 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $6,544,841.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,451,981.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $271,033.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $140,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 92.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.