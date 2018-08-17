$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.09. Dun & Bradstreet posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dun & Bradstreet.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.97. 1,068,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,488. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 70.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

