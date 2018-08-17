1World Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, 1World has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One 1World token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $2.93 million and $83,442.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00302389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00159792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,686,551 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.