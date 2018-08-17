1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.57 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €45.18 ($51.34) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.97) and a 1 year high of €72.65 ($82.56).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

