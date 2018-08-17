$158.33 Million in Sales Expected for Pivotal Software (PVTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) to post sales of $158.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year sales of $646.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.60 million to $647.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $799.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $786.81 million to $812.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVTL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVTL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,195,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000.

PVTL traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. 1,368,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,161. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.24.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

