$157.94 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $157.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.28 million to $158.79 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $141.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $633.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.51 million to $634.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $705.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $693.80 million to $712.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

In related news, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $246,329.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,069.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 4,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,753,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 20,318,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,608,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,784,000 after buying an additional 172,011 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Shutterstock by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 725,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shutterstock by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,215,000 after buying an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 509,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after buying an additional 54,411 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 185,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,370. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. Shutterstock has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $54.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

