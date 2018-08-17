14,114 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Helen of Troy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 187,780 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 713,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $726,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.10. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helen of Troy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

