11,538 Shares in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (PAI) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

