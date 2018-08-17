$1.90 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (WAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.94. Waters posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.55. 350,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Waters has a twelve month low of $177.58 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Waters declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 18.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $2,919,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $409,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.