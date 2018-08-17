$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

AVY stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $91.98 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In other news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

