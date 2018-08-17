$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. D. R. Horton posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

DHI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 185,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,656. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,107.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 10,085.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 257.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

