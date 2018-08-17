$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $592.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue was up 315.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

SYNH stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 947,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $298,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Thomas H Partners LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $893,707,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $251,044,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $63,338,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $54,177,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,763,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

