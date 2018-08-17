$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Concho Resources Inc (CXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.80 million. Concho Resources posted sales of $627.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens set a $217.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.61.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Mark B. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.05. 2,251,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

