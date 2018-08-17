$1.06 EPS Expected for Steris PLC (STE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Steris posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. Steris’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

STE traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,201. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.14. Steris has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $378,981.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,963.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhir K. Pahwa sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $167,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,203 shares of company stock worth $4,473,403. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Steris by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 102,550 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Steris by 222.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steris by 61.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 17.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.