$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 80,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,151. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

