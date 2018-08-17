-$1.01 EPS Expected for Radius Health Inc (RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. Radius Health posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.36. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 110.71% and a negative net margin of 444.70%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,110,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,866,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,150,913 shares in the company, valued at $177,822,894.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 479,363 shares of company stock worth $11,776,731 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Radius Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Radius Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Radius Health by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000.

RDUS opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.39. Radius Health has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.