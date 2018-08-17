$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.91. Kilroy Realty also posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $199,323,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 70.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,019,000 after acquiring an additional 942,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,122,000 after acquiring an additional 300,508 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,885,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 258.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 233,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $77.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

