$0.83 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.87.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.44. 1,459,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,246. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $83.08.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $400,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,081.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,375. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,425 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 622,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

