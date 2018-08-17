$0.73 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (CL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive also reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

CL stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,447.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Deoras sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $737,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,302 shares of company stock valued at $28,518,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

