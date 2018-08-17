$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.93. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Global Management LLC Class A.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $449.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.72. 472,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,875. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.58%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 30,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,071,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 1,100 shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Company Profile

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

