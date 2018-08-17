$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

In related news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.34 per share, for a total transaction of $342,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $342,127.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $173,136,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 71.8% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,036,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,381 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $100,942,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 39.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,857,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,701 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,711.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,379,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. 2,299,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,957. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

