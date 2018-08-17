$0.66 EPS Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.47 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $169,405.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,665.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $244,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,456,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 887.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 239,775 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

