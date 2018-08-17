$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings. Atlantica Yield reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.44. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $287.85 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 105,962 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,519. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -113.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is -711.11%.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

