-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.42). Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $994.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.25.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 14,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,039.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,206.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,428,522.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,673,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,528,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,358 shares of company stock valued at $16,588,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,516,000 after acquiring an additional 442,933 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 145,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,603. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.81%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

