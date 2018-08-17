$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $385,761.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4,463.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 871,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 852,752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 375,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 308,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 254,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 248,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,919,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.