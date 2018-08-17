$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. Intuit reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.22.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.89. 1,993,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,104. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intuit has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $219.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,277 shares of company stock valued at $65,648,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

