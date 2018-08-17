-$0.13 EPS Expected for Hortonworks Inc (HDP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hortonworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Hortonworks reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hortonworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hortonworks.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million.

HDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hortonworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

HDP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $21.17. 1,125,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,281. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.36. Hortonworks has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

In other news, insider Scott Davidson sold 17,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $396,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $49,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,681.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,338. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

