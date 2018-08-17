-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra Inc (PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 7.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $125.70. The company had a trading volume of 336,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,140. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,570.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $167.35.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.40 per share, with a total value of $109,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $42,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,954 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

