Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,128 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,294,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 379,832 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,415 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Instinet assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

