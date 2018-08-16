Zoetis (ZTS) PT Raised to $103.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Zoetis stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,283 shares of company stock valued at $13,726,174. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,883,000 after buying an additional 4,974,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,736,000 after buying an additional 2,584,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,187,000 after buying an additional 2,109,036 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5,516.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 1,649,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after buying an additional 985,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

