Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Position Decreased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $349,389.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $129.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

