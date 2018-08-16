Zacks: SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (SSNT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock stock remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 93 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.18. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. analysts predict that SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

