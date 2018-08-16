Zacks: Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $43.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 123 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.65. 68,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,124. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $83,105,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $36,472,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $12,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $8,782,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $6,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

