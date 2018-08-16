Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tarena International (TEDU) to “Hold”

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tarena International, Inc. is a provider of professional education services in China. The Company specializes in Information Technology professional education services including classroom training. It offers education courses in nine IT subjects, such as Java, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, .NET, iOS, and Linux and network engineering; and two non-IT subjects comprising digital art, and online sales and marketing through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. Tarena International, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

TEDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tarena International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. CLSA cut shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $493.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Tarena International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEDU. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tarena International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Tarena International by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tarena International by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

