Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SAP (SAP) to “Hold”

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SAP’s resilient Cloud and Software business, an enviable business network spread and dominance over critical client demand areas continue to act as staple growth drivers. Solid adoption of SAP’s Human Capital management (HCM) solution, SuccessFactors Employee Central and S/4HANA platform are expected to increase new cloud bookings, consequently bolstering top line. The company constantly upgrades the existing products and launches fresh ones to expand its customer base, consequently offering a competitive edge over peers. However, inherent seasonality in clients’ technology spending exposes the company’s sales to risks of quarterly fluctuations. Currency fluctuations are also hurting its financial performance, particularly the Americas region.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

NYSE SAP traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,956. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SAP has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $122.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 35.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 11,404.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 189,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

