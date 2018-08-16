Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Redfin (RDFN) to Hold

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $28.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $125,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,012.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $228,523.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,862 shares in the company, valued at $688,856.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,355,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Redfin by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

