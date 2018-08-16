Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) to “Buy”

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCUL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 143.32% and a negative net margin of 2,814.72%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald Notman acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $78,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Antony C. Mattessich acquired 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $105,287.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,117. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summer Road LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,709,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,319,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 269,270 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,499,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 173.6% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 586,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

